Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

The Final Destination Bloodlines trailer is out, teasing a deadly new chapter in the horror franchise. The film, releasing on May 16, returns with terrifying twists.
 

Published: Feb 5, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

For all the 'Final Destination' fans, there is an exciting update as the makers of 'Final Destination Bloodlines' have unveiled the teaser trailer of the film.

The trailer shows a tattoo artist inking himself a "Dad" tribute on his arm before being hung by his nose ring on a ceiling fan and burned, reported People. Warner Bros. Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for 'Final Destination Bloodlines'

Check out the trailer

'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is the sixth installment of the long-running horror franchise. The 'Final Destination 5' was released in August 2011.

The first film, released in 2000, starred Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Seann William Scot,t and Tony Todd, according to People.

The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Jon Watts, Guy Busick, and Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.
A synopsis for Bloodlines says this entry "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice," as per the outlet.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," the logline teases, as per the outlet.

The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Todd, who died in November 2024 at age 69, reported People.

'Final Destination Bloodlines' is in theatres on May 16. 

