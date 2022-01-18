  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle

    As the Omicron variant of COVID captures the maximum space in almost every newspaper’s headline, the notable filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani comes forward with his meaningful beliefs and utters his righteous words.

    Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The last two years have been a continual struggle of battling against the uncertain and lethal waves of COVID- 19. With the advent of the year 2022, yet another novel wave hits humankind. As the Omicron variant of COVID captures the maximum space in almost every newspaper’s headline, the notable filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani comes forward with his meaningful beliefs and utters his righteous words.

    Everything, including the entertainment industry, has to encounter extreme adversities due to the pandemic. Nicky Bhagnani is someone who has been a part of cinema since his childhood and ergo, he has seen it striving & evolving through several years. Considering pandemic as one of the biggest transiting factors of the film industry, Nicky Bhagnani warns and guides the mobs. 

    “Though the Omicron might seem modest, yet ignorance can exacerbate the situation. Therefore, taking excess precautions and wearing a mask full time is extremely essential,” said the filmmaker. He further emphasized the primacy of vaccination and asserted “ Getting vaccinated is very mandatory for survival. So, people who aren’t vaccinated, I request you to please get your JAB today itself!”

    Expressing his views on the new working pattern and altered lifestyle, Nicky Bhagnani says, “This unpredictable slams of COVID will be our story for a couple of years and therefore we should get habitual to it. Similarly, the work from home culture will grow and the fact that all should take it seriously is important for sustaining good work ethics.”

    “New variants will keep popping. Panicking is not an option! Keep your immune system solid by consuming more D3, B12 and vitamin C doses regularly. And for people who do not have access to these, we shall collectively take care of them by making these things available generally,” Nicky Bhagnani further added on bracing the nation to fight against the current and upcoming waves of COVID.

    Being a filmmaker, Nicky Bhagnani along with his twin Vicky Bhagnani has created several fresh and relatable projects under the banner Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF). The filmmaker also desires to bring engaging content for the netizens through OTT platforms as well for which we wish him good luck.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa split Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth daughter watch drb

    Dhanush-Aishwaryaa split: Fans revisit old video where Dhanush sings a song for Rajinikanth’s daughter; watch

    Hollywood Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch drb

    Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch

    Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial RCB

    Dileep moves Kerala HC to ban media from publishing details of actress assault trial

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

    hollywood Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup? drb

    Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    Recent Stories

    football FIFA The Best 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Gareth Bale Manuel Neuer voted for winner Robert Lewandowski

    Revealed! Ronaldo, Kane, Bale and Neuer voted for FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player of 2021 winner Lewandowski

    Within minutes of Twitter post Indian Railways arranges milk for toddler onboard LTT Express gcw

    Within minutes of Twitter post, Indian Railways arranges milk for toddler onboard LTT Express

    Punjab Election 2022 ED raids CM Channis nephew others in mining case gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: ED raids CM Channi's nephew, others in sand mining case

    UP Election 2022: Hate-monger Tauqeer Raza emerged from Congress talent hunt, says BJP

    UP Election 2022: Hate-monger Tauqeer Raza emerged from Congress talent hunt, says BJP

    COVID Third wave to reach its peak in Maharashtra Haryana Gujarat this week predicts IIT professor gcw

    Third wave to reach its peak in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat this week, predicts IIT professor

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon