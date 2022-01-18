Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani urges people to brace up for another COVID battle

The last two years have been a continual struggle of battling against the uncertain and lethal waves of COVID- 19. With the advent of the year 2022, yet another novel wave hits humankind. As the Omicron variant of COVID captures the maximum space in almost every newspaper’s headline, the notable filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani comes forward with his meaningful beliefs and utters his righteous words.



Everything, including the entertainment industry, has to encounter extreme adversities due to the pandemic. Nicky Bhagnani is someone who has been a part of cinema since his childhood and ergo, he has seen it striving & evolving through several years. Considering pandemic as one of the biggest transiting factors of the film industry, Nicky Bhagnani warns and guides the mobs.



“Though the Omicron might seem modest, yet ignorance can exacerbate the situation. Therefore, taking excess precautions and wearing a mask full time is extremely essential,” said the filmmaker. He further emphasized the primacy of vaccination and asserted “ Getting vaccinated is very mandatory for survival. So, people who aren’t vaccinated, I request you to please get your JAB today itself!”



Expressing his views on the new working pattern and altered lifestyle, Nicky Bhagnani says, “This unpredictable slams of COVID will be our story for a couple of years and therefore we should get habitual to it. Similarly, the work from home culture will grow and the fact that all should take it seriously is important for sustaining good work ethics.”



“New variants will keep popping. Panicking is not an option! Keep your immune system solid by consuming more D3, B12 and vitamin C doses regularly. And for people who do not have access to these, we shall collectively take care of them by making these things available generally,” Nicky Bhagnani further added on bracing the nation to fight against the current and upcoming waves of COVID.



Being a filmmaker, Nicky Bhagnani along with his twin Vicky Bhagnani has created several fresh and relatable projects under the banner Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF). The filmmaker also desires to bring engaging content for the netizens through OTT platforms as well for which we wish him good luck.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content