The Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025, celebrating the talent of the Marathi film industry, were held last night. Global star Priyanka Chopra's film, Paani, won several awards, accepted by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra. Directed by Adinath M Kothare, the film won Best Film, Best Director, and more. Priyanka shared her joy on social media, praising the team's dedication.

Priyanka Chopra's Paani Wins Big

Paani won Best Screenplay, Best Sound Design, Best Background Score, Best Director, and Best Film at the Filmfare Marathi Awards 2025. Nominated in 18 categories, the film's big win prompted Priyanka to share her excitement on Instagram with videos and photos. "So excited, thank you so much Filmfare," she said. "Adi, Rajshri, and everyone who worked on this film, thank you so much. Sid, my mom, this was your baby and congratulations on bringing so many Black Ladies home. I love it." She captioned the post: "Congratulations to the #Paani team and thank you @filmfare marathi. Proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this so special, this is all you." She also shared photos of her mother and brother with the awards.

Filmfare Marathi Awards Winners List

Lifetime Achievement Award - Usha Mangeshkar

Best Production Design - Eknath Kadam (Fulvanti)

Best Costume Design - Mansi Attarde (Fulvanti)

Best Sound Design - Anmol Bhave (Paani)

Best Choreography - Umesh Jadhav - Fulvanti Title Track (Fulvanti)

Best Background Score - Gulraj Singh (Paani)

Best Editing - Navnita Sen (Ghaath)

Best Cinematography - Mahesh Limye (Fulvanti)

Best Screenplay - Nitin Dixit (Paani)

Best Story - Chhatrapal Anand Ninave (Ghaath)

Best Debut Director - Rahul Ramchandra Pawar (Khadmod)

Best Debut Director - Navjyot Bandiwadekar ( Gharat Ganpati)

Best Debut (Female) - Jui Bhagwat (Like Ani Subscribe)

Best Debut (Male) - Dharya Gholp (Yek Number)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Vaishali Made - Madanmanjari (Fulvanti)

Best Music Album - Avinaash-Vishwajeet (Fulvanti)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Rahul Deshpande - Sarle Sare (Amaltaash)

Best Actor Supporting Role (Male) - Kshitish Date (Dharmaveer 2)

Best Actor (Critics) - Jeetendra Joshi (Ghaath)

Best Actress Lead Role (Female) - Vaidehi Parshurami (Ek Don Teen Char)

Best Director - Adinath M. Kothare (Paani)

Best Actor (Male) - Mahesh Manjrekar (June Furniture)

Best Film - Paani

Best Film Critic - Ghaath, Amaltaash