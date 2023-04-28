Filmfare Awards 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao, here is list of winners who won Black lady

The Filmfare Awards 2023 was a star-studded night full of glamour and elevated fashion tones. From Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao, here is a list of the stars, directors and singers who won the black lady.

Hosted by global icon, Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 was held last night at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and many more attended the award night. Here's a list of the actors who won for their outstanding performances in their films.

As we all know, films like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, The Kashmir Files, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Badhaai Do, and many other films from 2022 were in the race to win the black lady. And after a long time, we finally know the winners of the coveted Filmfare Awards 2023.

Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor in leading role Filmfare award for his impressive performance in Badhaai Do.

Alia Bhatt won the best actor in leading role female Filmfare award for her brilliant and skilled performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The award for best film, was won by noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Eminent bollywood maverick Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the award for best director for his excellent direction in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Best film (Critics' choice) at Filmfare 2023, was won by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do.

Best actor (Critics' choice), was won by veteran bollywood star Sanjai Mishra for his finest performance in Vadh.

Best Actress Critics: Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do.

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari - Jugjugg Jeeyo.

