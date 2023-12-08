Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Fighter' teaser OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor-starrer is all about Patriotism [WATCH]

    Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' teaser, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor released today. The 1:13-minute glimpse showcases spectacular aerial stunts and solid screen presence

    Fighter teaser OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor-starrer is all about Patriotism [WATCH]
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    On December 8, the much-anticipated teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film "Fighter" was released, featuring an ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film has been generating significant buzz since the release of its poster, with audiences eagerly anticipating its arrival.

    The teaser, lasting 1 minute and 13 seconds, provides a thrilling glimpse into the aerial action drama. It showcases spectacular aerial stunts featuring the lead trio—Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor—donning army uniforms and confidently walking beside fighter jets on a grand scale. The teaser also includes a striking closing shot of Hrithik in a helicopter against the backdrop of a flag, complemented by the impactful background score of "Vande Matram." Notably, a scene featuring the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika promises to be a highlight, sparking discussions post the teaser release.

    The solid screen presence of the lead trio is evident throughout the teaser, hinting at a promising film. While Anil Kapoor's role appears substantial, the overall dynamic suggests a well-rounded cinematic experience. 'Fighter' is poised to make history in Hindi cinema as it ventures into unexplored territory with its large-scale aerial sequences, potentially paving the way for a new genre in Bollywood.

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor-starrer teaser to release on this date

    About the film

    Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' is a hardcore aerial entertainer featuring Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky), a commanding officer. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 25, next year, on Republic Day.

    ALSO READ: Did Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding invitation include a real horseshoe? Know details

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
