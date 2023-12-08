'Fighter' teaser OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor-starrer is all about Patriotism [WATCH]

On December 8, the much-anticipated teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film "Fighter" was released, featuring an ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film has been generating significant buzz since the release of its poster, with audiences eagerly anticipating its arrival.

The teaser, lasting 1 minute and 13 seconds, provides a thrilling glimpse into the aerial action drama. It showcases spectacular aerial stunts featuring the lead trio—Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor—donning army uniforms and confidently walking beside fighter jets on a grand scale. The teaser also includes a striking closing shot of Hrithik in a helicopter against the backdrop of a flag, complemented by the impactful background score of "Vande Matram." Notably, a scene featuring the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika promises to be a highlight, sparking discussions post the teaser release.

The solid screen presence of the lead trio is evident throughout the teaser, hinting at a promising film. While Anil Kapoor's role appears substantial, the overall dynamic suggests a well-rounded cinematic experience. 'Fighter' is poised to make history in Hindi cinema as it ventures into unexplored territory with its large-scale aerial sequences, potentially paving the way for a new genre in Bollywood.

About the film

Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' is a hardcore aerial entertainer featuring Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky), a commanding officer. The film is set to hit the big screens on January 25, next year, on Republic Day.

