Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has accused India of backing militant groups like the TTP. Despite claiming a military victory in Waziristan, Islamabad avoids addressing its own terrorism crisis.

Amidst the strained India-Pakistan relations, which nosedived following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, Islamabad has once again resorted to deflecting responsibility for its internal terrorism crisis by accusing India of complicity in the activities of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating in the region.

This diversionary tactic came in the wake of a supposed security operation in North Waziristan, where Pakistan’s military claimed to have killed 54 terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan. While this operation was presented as a major victory, the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement also sought to blame India for the increasing terrorism in Pakistan, specifically accusing New Delhi of supporting the TTP’s activities.

Such accusations, particularly after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed, reflect Pakistan’s ongoing habit of shifting blame onto external forces, rather than acknowledging its own failures in addressing the growing terrorism crisis within its borders.

Blaming India: A Convenient Escape from Accountability

Instead of confronting the grim reality of escalating terrorism in its own territories, Pakistan has chosen to indirectly blame India, accusing it of working in tandem with terrorist groups like the TTP to destabilize Pakistan.

The ISPR's statement, suggesting that terrorists infiltrating Pakistan were operating on the orders of "foreign masters," conveniently points the finger at India without providing any concrete evidence.

What ISPR Said In Its Statement

“On night 25/26 and 26/27 April 2025, [the] movement of a large group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in [the] general area [of] Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District. [Our] own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise and skilful engagement, all fifty-four khawarij have been sent to hell,” the statement read.

“Intelligence reports indicate that this group of khawarij was specifically infiltrating on [the] behest of their ‘foreign masters’ to undertake high-profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan”, the ISPR statement read.

Referring to India’s “baseless accusations against Pakistan”, it added that such actions by Fitna al Khwarij — a term the state uses to refer to the banned TTP — “clearly implies on whose cues FAK (Fitna al Khwarij) is operating”.

“Such actions amount to treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens,” said the press release.

The Pahalgam Attack: A Stark Contrast to Pakistan’s Claims

Pakistan’s narrative of blaming India becomes even more questionable when viewed against the backdrop of recent terror attacks in India. The Pahalgam attack, attributed to Pakistan-based militants, highlights the hypocrisy of Islamabad’s accusations. While Pakistan points to India as the source of its own terror problems, it is Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism that continues to destabilize the region.

On Saturday, Pakistan offered to join any “neutral and transparent” probe, which is being seen by several analysts as yet another eyewash.

“The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing the army-cadets passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kakul.

PM Modi's Assurance of Justice and Unwavering Resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's commitment to identifying and punishing those responsible for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, sending a stern warning that the country will go to any lengths to ensure justice. Emphasizing that no act of terrorism will go unpunished, Modi assured the nation that the perpetrators and their supporters, particularly those across the border, will be brought to justice. His administration has vowed to take all necessary steps, including diplomatic, military, and intelligence efforts, to track down the terrorists and their conspirators. The Prime Minister’s unequivocal stance highlights India’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism head-on and ensure the safety and security of its citizens, no matter the cost.