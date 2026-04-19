Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the 61st edition of the pageant held in Bhubaneswar. Calling her win 'surreal', she expressed gratitude and praised fellow contestants. Rajnandini Pawar was the 1st Runner Up.

Sadhvi Satish Sail Crowned Femina Miss India World 2026

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India held in Bhubaneswar. An elated Sail described her win as "surreal" and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity. "It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity," she told ANI, adding that all contestants shared a strong bond and had a "beautiful time" during the competition.

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Calling her fellow participants "winners", she said the journey was about collective growth and friendship. "Aur mere liye meri saari, saari sakhiyan aaj ke liye winners hai. Aur hum bas yehi chahate ki hum Bharat ka naam pure vishwa mein roshan kare. (And for me, all my friends are winners today. And we just want to make India proud across the world)," she added.

Reflecting on her journey, Sadhvi acknowledged that it came with its share of ups and downs but credited the organisers and mentors for their unwavering support. She highlighted the role of KIIT University and the Femina organisation in ensuring that contestants were well taken care of throughout the process, even during challenging moments.

Speaking about representing India on the global stage, Sail expressed excitement and a strong sense of responsibility. She said she aims to carry forward her journey with honesty, integrity and compassion while representing the country internationally. "There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning," she added, seeking blessings and support from people across the nation.

Message for Young Aspirants

Sharing a message for youngsters, Sail emphasised the importance of authenticity and self-belief. She noted that she began her preparation just three months before the competition and encouraged others to pursue their goals with dedication. "Do not compare yourself with anyone. Your authenticity is your biggest strength," she said.

Rajnandini Pawar Named 1st Runner Up

Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra, who was crowned the 1st Runner Up at the Femina Miss India 2026 , expressed gratitude and optimism about her journey ahead. She described her experience as "extremely beautiful," highlighting the hard work and perseverance that went into the competition. "If you truly desire something, the universe works to help you achieve it," she said, adding that the achievement marks just the beginning of a larger journey.

Jury and Host City Praised

The event also witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and jury members, who praised the scale and significance of the pageant. They highlighted how contestants from different regions of India brought unique identities while collectively representing the essence of the country.

Personality and Poise Define a Winner

Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis noted that while beauty is inherent, qualities such as personality, poise and stage presence ultimately define a winner. He also praised the city, saying, "It's a city of temples, and I have been here before... What's interesting is this time I am coming to judge the finale of Femina Miss India... I love the people here; the simplicity is just stunning... There are 30 state winners, one from each state, who would now compete for the crown... The beauty is already there, and now it's their personality that matters. The deciding factor for someone to win the show would be their personality, inner presence and poise."

Bhubaneswar, hosting the event, received appreciation for its hospitality, cultural richness and vibrant atmosphere. Organisers also showcased an innovative initiative integrating traditional Indian handloom weaves with global fashion concepts, underlining the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing modernity.

Dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb said, "This is my first time in Bhubaneswar, and I haven't been able to see much of the place yet... I will explore and have some good food. I will get to go to a beach and the temples... The message to the participants is do your best and feel your best..."

A Platform for Empowerment and Self-Discovery

Participants and guests emphasised that Femina Miss India is more than a competition, describing it as a platform for empowerment, transformation and self-discovery. They highlighted the importance of staying grounded, embracing individuality and representing not just beauty, but also intelligence, culture and compassion. (ANI)