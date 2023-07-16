Female fan bumps into Vicky Kaushal on same flight and the reaction is adorable, WATCH video

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif haven't yet revealed any details about their idyllic vacation, which is taking place in a secret location, a new video of him is becoming popular online.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, recently took a trip with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, to an undisclosed location. Currently, July 16, the actress is enjoying her 40th birthday. While the couple has yet to reveal any details about their idyllic vacation, a new video of Vicky is becoming viral online. Vicky is seen wearing the same attire that he was photographed wearing when he met Katrina at the Mumbai airport. A female admirer who was thrilled to see him on the same flight posted the video.

A nice video was posted on Instagram by a fan of Vicky. She recounted the entire incident and described how Vicky had made her feel unique. She couldn't control herself once she realised Vicky was also travelling on the same trip. She attempted to meet the actor, but the turbulence forced the air hostess to order her to go back to her seat. Later, the flight attendant told her that Vicky had called to arrange a meeting. She graciously allowed the Raazi actor to pose with her for a few pictures.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar shares Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's goof ups on set

He's so cute, my gosh! The air hostess sent me back after I worked up the guts to approach him, and he gave me that regretful look. He is calling you, come, the air hostess remarked 15 minutes later. What a sweetheart! @vickykaushal09 I never do it, but his gesture caused me to."

ALSO READ: Kajol asks Shah Rukh Khan ‘how much did Pathaan really make', fans on Twitter react to question