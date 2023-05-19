Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The eleventh instalment of the Vin Diesel starrer Fast and Furious franchise will be out in theatres this Friday, May 19, 2023. Know what has happened in this action-packed franchise up till now. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published May 19, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Vin Diesel starrer Fast X is set to release on May 19, 2023. Fast X is part of the Fast and Furious franchise, which began almost 20 years ago. Diesel recently announced that Fast X would be the first instalment of a three-part conclusion to the franchise. 

    The action film also features nuanced and renowned Hollywood actor Jason Mamoa as Diesel's rival; seeing these actors against each other will be a spectacular moment for the die-hard Fast and Furious franchise fans tomorrow in the theatres.

    Here is a quick recap of the Fast and Furious franchise before you hit the theatres to watch Fast X.

    1. The Fast and the Furious (2001):

    The first film of the Fast and Furious franchise, loosely inspired by New York street racing. It is about Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), an ex-con and leader of an elite underground racing club and Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker, a cop who went undercover to solve the case of truck hijackings.

    2. 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003):

    In the franchise's second instalment, Brian tries to bring down a drug lord, Carter Verone. He goes undercover and teams up with Roman Pearce, his childhood friend with a criminal record. They bring down the drug lord and start their own garage.

    3. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006):

    In Tokyo, a guy named Sean Boswell, played by Lucas Black, enters the racing scene and learns 'drifting'; star racer Dominic Toretto challenges him as he climbs the ladder.

    4. Fast & Furious (2009):

    The fourth instalment sees Dom with his main crew. His girlfriend, Letty, played by Michelle Rodriguez, gets murdered, and while finding the killer, he runs into Brian, while tracking down the drug dealer, Arturo Braga. Brian reveals that Letty was an undercover agent trying to clear Dom's criminal records.

    5. Fast Five (2011):

    Brian, Mia and the team save Dom. As the team plots to steal money from the new villain, Reyes, Agent Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson, tries to arrest the cons. Dom and his team succeed, and Hobbs finds that Letty is still alive.

    6. Fast & Furious 6 (2013):

    Hobbs teams up with Dom to bring down Owen Shaw, who was building a weapon of mass destruction. Hobbs, Dom, and his team defeat Shaw and let him die in a plane explosion. Ultimately, a man (Jason Statham) kills Han in a car crash and promises to come after Dom.

    7. Furious 7 (2015):

    The man at the end of the last movie was Shaw's brother, Deckard, played by Jason Statham, who wants to avenge his dead brother. Dom, his OG team, the Tokyo team, and Hobbs join the fight to defeat Deckard. They were provided aid by Mr Nobody, played by Kurt Russel.

    8. The Fate of the Furious (2017):

    Dominic Toretto's loyalty is tested when cyberterrorist Cipher manoeuvres him into becoming a terrorist. His team stops Cipher and brings Dom back.

    9. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019):

    This is a spin-off film of the Fast and Furious franchise, where Hobbs and Deckard Shaw unwillingly teamed up to stop the cyber-genetically enhanced Brixton Lore.

    10. Fast & Furious 9 (2021):

    Fast & Furious 9 gets personal as Dom faces his estranged brother Jakob, against whom Dom holds a grudge for their father’s death. Dom’s and Jakob’s teams are after a device to complete Project Aries, a program that could hack into any computer.

