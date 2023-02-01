Vin Diesel unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited actioner-thriller film 'Fast X'

After so much of wait and anticipation, the global star Vin Diesel unveiled the poster of the upcoming and awaited installment in the iconic Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X.

Exciting news for ardent fans of the global icon Vin Diesel is finally here. The Hollywood icon, who got recognition across the globe from his character of Dom in the Fast & Furious franchise, has revealed the first official poster look of the much-awaited 'Fast X'.

Fast and Furious fans gear up for the most thrilling ride of their lives as Vin Diesel unveiled the poster of the next film in the Fast and Furious saga – Fast X. Vin Diesel took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture. It was the first look of his character from the highly-anticipated actioner-thriller film Fast X.

ALSO READ: Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

I am Groot fame action mega-star Vin Diesel caption for the picture has only piqued more curiosity among fans and netizens. The caption mentioned, "We are almost there… We can not wait to share a taste of what is coming. The Fast X trailer debuts worldwide on February 10th, 8 a.m. pacific!."

The poster features Vin Diesel with a tensed and mulling expression. He is looking at the holy cross sign in his hand with a somewhat unique gesture as his eyebrows are drawn together with tension. Looking at the cross in his hand, we can see how Vin's character is constantly just thinking about something significant which would permanently alter the direction and course of everyone's lives if it happens, for better or the worse.

As the days get closer to the trailer release, fans globally are waiting with bated breaths to witness the crazy and fast car chases and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Fast X- Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery), is directed by Louis Leterrier and is written by Justin Lin(screenplay), Dan Mazeau (screenplay), Gary Scott Thompson(characters). The film will see Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron with Vin Diesel in pivotal roles. Fans can expect the fun multiplied by X times. Stay tuned for the biggest globally awaited action thriller. Fast X the film's trailer will be launched in February 10, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan back on sets of Atlee directorial, fans claim, 'Jawan era begins'