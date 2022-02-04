Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding update: Javed Akhtar gives out details of son's second marriage

Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage on February 21 and an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

Yet another Bollywood wedding is around the corner. After Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, it is now time for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The latest reports suggest that the couple is set to tie the knot this month.

According to the report, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage on February 21. The couple applied in early January, and the registration is expected to take place at their Bandra house.

Farhan's father Javed Akhtar, revealed the same. Post the court marriage; there will be an intimate ceremony that their close friends and family will attend at their Khandala home. Javed Akhtar also talked about his daughter-in-law, calling Shibani Dandekar a nice girl and said all family members like her. "The most essential thing is that she and Farhan get along very well, which is great," Javed Akhtar said.

Earlier, it was said that the wedding will be grand in April after the February court marriage. But, looking at the pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat the couple decided on an intimate wedding. The report suggests that the couple will be wearing Sabyasachi.

Farhan and Shibani's wedding party will be at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon. On Shibani’s birthday last year, Farhan posted an image with his ladylove on Instagram and captioned the snap as, “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you.”

Farhan is gearing up for Jee Le Zara, which will be headlined by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Currently, casting for the male leads is underway, while pre-production work on this film has already started.