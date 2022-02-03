Deepika Padukone gives ‘boss lady' vibe in classic white Victoria Beckham outfit

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is set for her latest film Gehraiyaan featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The movie touches the subject of infidelity in a relationship, but more than that, it also talks about the feelings and emotions of a person. Today, Deepika was snapped in Mumbai, wearing a Victoria Beckham's designer shirt with matching white pants. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and glam makeup. Deepika left her hair loose with soft curls in them.

Deepika's make-up was done by Anil C, and Yianni Tsapatori did her hair. Deepika left her hair loose with soft curls in them. As she walked the event in all white pumps, she gave some serious 'boss lady' vibes.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past

In an interview, Deepika spoke about her character Alisha Khanna in Gehraiyaan. Deepika Padukone said that her part has shades of Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and Tara from Tamasha because they have been written.

However, Deepika quipped that Alisha Khanna is ‘likely the most complex personality, which makes this role different and quite challenging’ than whatever she has done.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

Deepika is seen in a very stylish avatar and during the movie's promotion in the film. When we asked Deepika who is her style icon, she said her mother, Ujjala Padukone. She grew up watching her get dressed, which motivated her current style.

Deepika also said there is no particular fashion trend she follows. She picks fashion ideas from here and there and applies them to her look. Also, she revealed Deepika go-to look is a saree.

