Farhan Akhtar celebrated 17 years of his iconic film Rock On with a nostalgic video montage on social media. Fans enthusiastically praised the film's music and enduring impact

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating a remarkable milestone as his cult musical drama Rock On completes 17 years. The actor, director, and singer marked the occasion on social media with a video montage that revisited some of the film’s most memorable moments, reminding audiences of the movie that reshaped the music-drama space in Bollywood.

On his Instagram stories, Farhan shared a special clip highlighting iconic scenes from the film. The caption emphasized the band, their bond, and the beats that defined Rock On. Fans responded enthusiastically, calling the movie one of the greatest of all time and praising its unforgettable soundtrack. One admirer mentioned that every track from the album continues to be a timeless favorite, while another expressed how close the film remains to their heart, filling the comments section with love and heart emojis.

About Rock On

Released in 2008, Rock On not only introduced a new wave of rock music to Hindi cinema but also marked Farhan Akhtar’s debut as both actor and playback singer. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolved around four friends brought together again by their shared passion for music. Its soulful and energetic soundtrack continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans.

Farhan Akhtar’s Upcoming Project

Farhan Akhtar is now gearing up for his next release, a war drama titled 120 Bahadur. The teaser has already struck a chord with fans and industry peers alike. In the film, Farhan will be portraying the legendary Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. With its striking visuals, powerful background score, and patriotic tone, the project has left a deep impression on the actor himself.

Reflecting on the film, Farhan explained that the story of Major Shaitan Singh and his fellow soldiers truly inspired him. He noted that learning about their courage and determination made him realize how much one can contribute to society when driven by a strong sense of purpose. He added that taking on roles based on the lives of such heroes always instills in him a profound sense of patriotism and awakens something deeply stirring within.