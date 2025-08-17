Farhan Akhtar has finally addressed Naseeruddin Shah’s old remark that he “doesn’t care” for his films. The actor-filmmaker called the comment disrespectful, stressing that criticism without respect holds little value.

Naseeruddin Shah, a stalwart in Bollywood, for once, claimed candidly that he "clearly" does not "care for" Farhan Akhtar's films or his work as an actor, save for the very first of them-Dil Chahta Hai. The statement, which was made way back in 2013, resurfaced now when Farhan finally explained its import in a recent media interaction.

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence on Naseeruddin Shah's comments

Farhan Akhtar further comments in an interrogation about the statement that the respect and empathy should accompany any criticism in the field of creativity. He stated, "It has to be done with a certain degree of love, and a certain degree of respect. . . . I felt it was just like a statement just thrown out publicly. I felt that then this person doesn't respect you. . . so why should I reach out to a person who doesn't respect me?"

Farhan Akhtar indicated that Naseeruddin Shah's personal and professional relationship with him-having worked cooperatively on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and shared deep familial connections-situates it both very simple and respectful for the latter to have raised his concerns directly rather than have made such public statements. He felt that critique would have been imparted in kindness within a face-to-face encounter.

The Context and Reaction

In 2013, Naseeruddin made this statement during an interview with The Times of India: "I'm not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him," framing things in a way that gave some praise to Dil Chahta Hai even as he praised Farhan Akhtar versatility in a range of areas-singing, acting, producing, and his writing-filmmaking abilities.

Because Farhan practiced that the critique of art should help the artistic form rather than impair it, he put no stock in responding to or continuing a debate with any kind of reaction. He took the higher road and held to mutual respect as a requisite for any meaningful engagement.