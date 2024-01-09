Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO]

Ileana D'Cruz shares heartwarming moments on social media, recently posting an adorable photo with son Koa Phoenix Dolan. Christmas festivities with partner Michael Dolan were also showcased, expressing gratitude for her 'new little family'

Ileana D'Cruz, renowned for her stellar performances in Bollywood hits like Barfi!, Rustom, and Raid, maintains a strong presence on social media, providing her fans with glimpses into her life. The actress recently delighted her followers by sharing an adorable moment with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Taking to her Instagram story on January 9, Ileana posted a heartwarming black and white photo, showcasing a tender snuggle session with her son. In the caption, she affectionately referred to him as her 'snuggle buddy.'

This isn't the first time Ileana has shared precious moments with her family on social media. On Christmas Eve, she treated her followers to a series of pictures and videos capturing the festive celebrations with her beau, Michael Dolan. The visuals included a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, stockings hanging by the fireplace, and the couple enjoying a festive feast of chocolate cake and wine.

In a particularly touching video, Ileana's baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, was spotted lying beside the Christmas tree, featuring a personalized bauble with his name. The festivities also included photos of Ileana and Michael Dolan posing together, with tags for Ileana's sister Farrah D'Cruz and mother Samira D'Cruz. The collaborative post expressed Ileana's gratitude, stating, "My heart is full and I’m so thankful and fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my new little family. Sending love and joy to everyone who needs it."

Ileana announced the arrival of Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1 of the previous year through an Instagram post, expressing the overwhelming happiness of welcoming their darling boy into the world. Reports from various media outlets have suggested that Ileana and Michael Dolan tied the knot on May 13, 2023.

On the professional front, Ileana's most recent appearance was alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the 2021 release, The Big Bull.