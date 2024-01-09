Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO]

    Ileana D'Cruz shares heartwarming moments on social media, recently posting an adorable photo with son Koa Phoenix Dolan. Christmas festivities with partner Michael Dolan were also showcased, expressing gratitude for her 'new little family'

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Ileana D'Cruz, renowned for her stellar performances in Bollywood hits like Barfi!, Rustom, and Raid, maintains a strong presence on social media, providing her fans with glimpses into her life. The actress recently delighted her followers by sharing an adorable moment with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan.

    Taking to her Instagram story on January 9, Ileana posted a heartwarming black and white photo, showcasing a tender snuggle session with her son. In the caption, she affectionately referred to him as her 'snuggle buddy.'

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO] ATG

    This isn't the first time Ileana has shared precious moments with her family on social media. On Christmas Eve, she treated her followers to a series of pictures and videos capturing the festive celebrations with her beau, Michael Dolan. The visuals included a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, stockings hanging by the fireplace, and the couple enjoying a festive feast of chocolate cake and wine.

    In a particularly touching video, Ileana's baby boy, Koa Phoenix Dolan, was spotted lying beside the Christmas tree, featuring a personalized bauble with his name. The festivities also included photos of Ileana and Michael Dolan posing together, with tags for Ileana's sister Farrah D'Cruz and mother Samira D'Cruz. The collaborative post expressed Ileana's gratitude, stating, "My heart is full and I’m so thankful and fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my new little family. Sending love and joy to everyone who needs it."

    Ileana announced the arrival of Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1 of the previous year through an Instagram post, expressing the overwhelming happiness of welcoming their darling boy into the world. Reports from various media outlets have suggested that Ileana and Michael Dolan tied the knot on May 13, 2023.

    On the professional front, Ileana's most recent appearance was alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the 2021 release, The Big Bull.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?';Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?';Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video]

    Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

    'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

    Fauda actor Idan Amedi hurt in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza strip; undergoes surgery ATG

    'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi hurt in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza strip; undergoes surgery

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Did Ankita Lokhande abuse Abhishek Kumar? Here's what happend ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Did Ankita Lokhande abuse Abhishek Kumar? Here's what happend

    Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration on the cards? Here's what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj collaboration on the cards? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details

    cricket Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career,' reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar osf

    Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career, reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?';Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'What was the need to call my mother?';Ankita Lokhande irritatingly questions MIL [Video]

    Fauda actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

    'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon