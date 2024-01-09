'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi seriously injured in Gaza battle; Prayers for speedy recovery

Israeli singer and 'Fauda' actor Idan Amedi has been seriously injured in ground operations against Hamas in Gaza, as confirmed by an Israeli diplomat. Amedi, who joined the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after the war broke out, sustained injuries during a battle in Khan Younis.

Idan Amedi, renowned Israeli singer and actor in the hit Netflix series 'Fauda,' has sustained serious injuries during ground operations against the Hamas group in Gaza. The news, confirmed by an Israeli diplomat, has sparked concern among fans and the entertainment community. Avia Levi took to X to share the distressing update, posting, "Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery."

Amedi, known for his role in 'Fauda,' made a surprising transition by joining the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after the outbreak of the war on October 7. In a video posted on October 12, he donned military attire, emphasizing the authenticity of the situation compared to the scripted scenes in 'Fauda.'

The unfortunate incident unfolded during a fierce battle in Gaza's Khan Younis, as reported by the Israeli embassy in Greece in an online post. Expressing hopes for Amedi's rapid recuperation, they stated, "Wishing a speedy recovery to the great musician, singer, and #Fauda actor Idan Amedi who was severely injured in battle in Khan Yunis in Gaza."

'Fauda,' meaning "chaos" in Arabic, has garnered global acclaim for its depiction of Israel's counterterrorism unit.

Amedi is not the lone figure associated with 'Fauda' who responded to Israel's call-up of reservists. Lior Raz, another actor from the series, also took on frontline duties. Tragically, Matan Meir, a crew member, lost his life during the ongoing conflict.

Israel initiated its offensive against Hamas on October 7, aiming to dismantle the group following their land-sea-air assault near the Gaza border. The Hamas attack resulted in over 1,400 casualties, predominantly civilians, and led to the abduction of various Israelis, foreigners, and dual nationals by Palestinian groups.

The military campaign in Gaza, according to Hamas, has claimed the lives of at least 22,000 people, primarily women and children. As prayers pour in for Idan Amedi's recovery, the situation continues to unfold in this evolving web of conflict.