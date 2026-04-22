Fardeen Khan posted a heartwarming video of his first dance with daughter Diani. The actor penned an emotional note, calling the moment a 'privilege.' The post garnered love from Bollywood celebs like Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza and Sussanne Khan.

Fardeen Khan's Emotional First Dance with Daughter Diani

Actor Fardeen Khan has had the opportunity to experience a father's first dance with his daughter Diani. In an adorable Instagram post, Fardeen shared a video from what appears to be a party, where he joined his daughter for a beautiful dance. The father-daughter duo seemed joyous as they matched steps to a party song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

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Fardeen poured out his emotions on watching his daughter growing up and finally having the first dance, which the actor described as a "privilege". "They say a father's first dance with his daughter is a privilege unlike any other -- and a few days ago I finally understood why. Twelve years of watching my little sunshine grow, and somehow she's still my little girl, twirling in my arms -- and I hope she always remains so. This one's mine to keep forever," he wrote.

Bollywood Reacts to the Heartwarming Moment

The video instantly sparked reactions from Fardeen Khan's friends and family members, with people adoring the father and daughter. Actors like Manisha Koirala, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Rahul Dev, and Tara Sharma showed love in the comment section. Sussanne Khan commented, "Omggggggggod far this is preciousssssss.... Love uuuuu both to the moon," while Zayed Khan added, "Supeeeeeerrrrrrbbbbbb!!!"

Fardeen Khan's Personal and Professional Life

Fardeen married veteran actor Mumtaz's daughter Natasha in December 2005. The couple are also parents to a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan (2017).

On the work front for Fardeen Khan, he was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 5'. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma. (ANI)