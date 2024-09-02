Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans mark Pawan Kalyan's 56th birthday with BLOOD donations and Temple visits on knees [SEE PICS]

    The fan visited the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Adoni and prayed for Pawan on his birthday. She climbed all the stairs on her knees while holding his picture in her hands. 

    Fans mark Pawan Kalyan's 56th birthday with BLOOD donations and Temple visits on knees [SEE PICS]
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

    Actor-turned-politician Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan celebrates his birthday on September 2 every year. On his special day, Pawan's fans organized several functions and celebrations all over the state. These special functions include blood donation campaigns, worshipping, visiting temples on knees, and more. 

    As per the reports, an extremely devoted fan of the superstar climbed the stairs of a temple on her knees holding a picture frame of Pawan Kalyan. She worshipped at the temple and asked for his prosperity and happiness in life. The fan visited the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Adoni and prayed for Pawan on his birthday. She climbed all the stairs on her knees while holding his picture in her hands. 

    Additionally, several fans are also organizing multiple blood donation campaigns and Annadaman in honor of Pawan Kalyan. As per reports, the actor is also engaging in plantation campaigns along with some officials to celebrate his birthday. 

    One fan named Purushottam from Kuppam in Chittoor district arranged a unique birthday tribute for the actor. He got over 800 students from a local school to create a picture of Pawan. Several fans online are praising him for his hard work and dedication including members of the Jana Sena Party. 

    The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Jana Sena Party made a post on the platform wishing Pawan Kalyan birthday wishes. It also shared exclusive pictures of the donation campaigns in Pithapuram. The caption read, "Birthday celebrations of Sri @PawanKalyan grandly in Pithapuram Constituency Large scale medical, blood donation camps, plantation drives MLC Mr. Pidugu Hariprasad was the chief guest in the birthday celebrations Special Pujas in the name of Sri Pawan Kalyan at Sri Pada Shivallabha Swamy Temple Janasena ranks in relief operations in flood affected areas #HappyBirthdayPawanaKalyan #CleanAndhraGreenAndhra," translated originally from Telugu. 

