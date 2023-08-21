Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans furious as Ellen Degeneres' classic 2014 Oscars selfie picture temporarily wiped off from Twitter

    The photo disappeared because of an update to the social media platform by breaking t.co links used to share images. Undoubtedly, fans and netizens are pretty upset and angry as the iconic TV personality Ellen Degeneres' classic 2014 Oscars selfie photo got temporarily erased from Twitter.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Elon Musk, who bought Twitter (now known as X) last year, has made several changes to the social media platforms. He made the coveted blue tick paid, limiting the number of posts non-verified users can see and announcing plans to turn it into an everything app. Some of these changes and updates have shocked X users, like the disappearance of television host, actress, writer and producer Ellen Degeneres' Oscars selfie. Clicked in 2014, when she hosted the Academy Awards presentation, it "broke Twitter" amassing millions of views. According to a report from a leading global entertainment portal, The photo disappeared because of an update to the social media platform by breaking t.co links, which get used to sharing images.

    

    Tech writer Tom Coates spotted the issue on Saturday, noting that "all media posted before 2014" had been removed from Twitter/X - albeit with some exceptions, such as Barack Obama's tweet celebrating his election for another four terms in office. This decision of Twitter to wipe off Ellen Degeneres' classic 2014 Oscar selfie has legit made X (formerly Twitter) users angry. One user said, "Why remove our ability to see our posts, memories, and literal historical events from Twitter? With no warning at all."

    Another social media user added, "This is a good reminder that we should all download our Twitter data, especially because I think it's very likely that our old DM history can vanish out of nowhere one day like what happened to Reddit earlier this year."

    A user shared, "More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats - so far - almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service."

    However, some users pointed out a few hours later that it happened because of a bug and the issue got resolved.

    

