Actor Rohit Basfore, who was set to play a significant role in the upcoming web series 'Family Man 3' alongside Manoj Bajpayee, has died under suspicious circumstances. Reports suggest his body was found near a waterfall in the Garbhanga forest of Assam on Sunday (April 27th) evening with multiple injuries. According to reports, Rohit had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago and was very happy.

Rohit Basfore was on an outing with friends

A report in Odisha Bytes, quoting police officials, shared details of the case. According to the report, Rohit's family members said he went on a trip with his friends around 12:30 pm on Sunday. However, they lost contact with him in the evening. Subsequently, a friend informed Rohit's family about the incident. The actor's relatives immediately contacted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who recovered his body from the forest and transported it to the hospital.

Was Rohit Basfore murdered by his friends?

Police are investigating the case. Meanwhile, Rohit's family members have reportedly accused four of his friends of murdering him. They allege it was a pre-planned conspiracy. They also claim that Rohit had a parking dispute a few days ago, after which three of the accused threatened to kill him. The three individuals named by Rohit's family are Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore. In addition, the family has accused gym trainer Amardeep, who allegedly invited Rohit for the outing, of being involved in the conspiracy. All four accused are currently absconding.

Multiple injury marks found on Rohit Basfore's body

The police took custody of Rohit's body and sent it for postmortem. The autopsy, conducted on Monday, revealed multiple injuries on Rohit's body, including wounds on his face, head, and other body parts. The police are currently investigating the case and searching for the alleged perpetrators.