Actress and model Neha Malik's house has been robbed. A complaint has been filed at the Amboli police station in Mumbai. The actress has accused her 37-year-old maid, Shahnaz Mustafa Shaikh, of the theft. The incident reportedly took place on April 25th. Reports citing the FIR claim that the maid took advantage of the opportunity and stole gold jewelry worth approximately 34.49 lakh rupees from the actress's house. The police have registered a case and started their investigation.

Neha Malik's mother wore that gold jewelry at functions

According to the FIR, Neha Malik's mother, Manju, occasionally wore gold jewelry at functions and, upon returning home, would take it off and place it in a wooden drawer in her bedroom, which was not locked. Their maid, Shahnaz Mustafa Shaikh, who lives in Malad West, knew about this because Manju had not only worn the jewelry in front of her several times but had also taken it off and placed it in the drawer.

Neha Malik's maid had a key to the house

Reports further state that the Malik family had given Shahnaz Mustafa Shaikh a key to the house so that she could open the door and finish her work when they were not at home. Between 7:30 and 9 am on April 25th, Neha had gone to work, and her mother, Manju, had gone to the Gurudwara. At that time, Shahnaz was alone in the house, and she did not come to work the next day. After this, Neha found out that her gold jewelry was missing. The mother and daughter searched the entire house, but the jewelry was nowhere to be found. They then filed a complaint at the police station, after which an FIR was registered under Section 306 (theft in a dwelling house by a servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Who is Neha Malik, and since when has she been working in the industry?

Neha Malik is an actress and model. She has worked in a few Bollywood films. It is said that she has been working in the film and modeling industry since 2012. She has worked in some Indian films, including 'Gandhi Fer Aa Gaya', 'Musaafir 2020', and 'Pinky Moge Wali 2'. Neha is very active on social media and has over 4 million followers there.