Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima joins cast, Karan Johar spills beans

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has joined the cast of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives versus Bollywood Wives'. Karan Johar is backing the series and the release date is yet to be announced.

The third season of the Netflix series' Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', produced by Karan Johar, will be available shortly. The successful series, titled 'Fabulous Lives versus Bollywood wife', will also add three new 'wife' to its ensemble.

Who is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and who else is in the show?

Riddhima is Ranbir Kapoor's big sister, wife of Bharat Sahni; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, ex-wife of Vishal Chawla.

The past seasons of 'Bollywood Wives' starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. Karan Johar, the show's executive producer, published the brand-new poster on Instagram and commented, "It's now 7 times the drama, spice & absolute fabulousness! Ready or not, these fierce ladies are coming soon in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, only on Netflix (sic)."

In a statement, Karan said, "After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas."

The 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' release date is yet to be announced.