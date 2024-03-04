Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Soumya Shetty, Telugu actress who got arrested for stealing 1 kg gold?

    The Visakhapatnam police have arrested Telugu actress Soumya Shetty in connection to a one-kilo gold robbery case. Crime branch police investigate the case.

    Visakhapatnam police have arrested upcoming Telugu actress Soumya Shetty in connection with a one-kilo gold heist. According to reports, the actress is suspected of stealing gold from a retired Indian Postal Department employee. Police apprehended the offenders and filed a FIR.

    Police have made a report after a retired veteran named Prasad filed a complaint following a series of events that led to the disappearance of the expensive yellow metal and the actress's suspected participation. According to the police report, Soumya Shetty befriended Prasad's daughter when they met during a film audition.

    She was a regular visitor to their home after seeing their beautiful trinkets and lavish lifestyle. Soumya Shetty used the loo at Prasad's residence for an unusually long. Later, when the family members prepared to attend a wedding, they discovered the gold missing.

    Soumya Shetty promptly left for Goa with the gold jewels she had planned to steal. She was having a wonderful time in Goa with the free money, and the Visakhapatnam cops quickly caught up with her. When the family of the retired Postal Department employee discovered that their gold had gone missing, they filed a complaint, which resulted in her incarceration. After arresting Soumya Shetty, the Vizag Crime Branch police are questioning her. They reportedly seized some of the gold and cash. An investigation is now underway.

