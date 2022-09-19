Extortion case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez back to Delhi Police office for questioning

According to the investigation, Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday arrived at the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EoW) for questioning in the ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

This is the second time that the Bollywood actor has been summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. Earlier, there were reports that Fernandez has been asked to join the probe at 11am at the office on Mandir Marg.

Last Wednesday, Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours along with Pinki Irani, who allegedly introduced the actor to Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police interrogated Nora Fatehi, her brother-in-law Mehboob alias Bobby, and Irani for over five hours.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.