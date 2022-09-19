Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary suffered OOPS moment on stage in front of many people-WATCH VIDEO

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Sapna Choudhary, a popular Haryanvi dancer, had an "oops moment" while performing on a stage, but she handled it well!

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Sapna Choudhary doesn't require an introduction, thanks to her live performances and popular dance songs. The actress is well-known in the Bhojpuri film industry and is renowned for her fierce dancing skills.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Sapna recently experienced an oops moment while doing a dancing routine. The talented dancer lost her balance and fell to the stage. She took it nicely and stood up to resume her performance. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A video of Sapna falling off the stage has gone viral on social media. She could be seen dancing on a road in the video, while several spectators sat and watched her show.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Haryanvi dancer displayed her dynamic skills while dressed simply in a green suit. Sapna was dancing when she suddenly bowed down, losing her equilibrium. A few people in the audience were observed laughing, while others shouted for him.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Notably, Sapna Choudhary's performance was just as excellent when she stood up and continued. She handled everything in the circumstance expertly. Many internet users ridiculed Sapna, labelling her performance as "cheap."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sapna Choudhary, meantime, is well known for her appearances in seasons 11 and 12 of the Salman Khan-hosted reality series Bigg Boss. During the early years of her career, the actress faced several obstacles. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sapna admitted in an interview that she was having trouble finding work in the sector because she didn't dress in shorts. "I failed to gain employment in Hindi films and TV shows because I did not wear short clothing," Choudhary said to TOI Not only that, but my connections to the local music community, inability to speak English fluently, and lack of a Godfather all played a role in my inability to find employment. Also Read: After Anjali Arora's MMS controversy, actress trolled for THIS reason

