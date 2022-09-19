Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary suffered OOPS moment on stage in front of many people-WATCH VIDEO

Sapna Choudhary, a popular Haryanvi dancer, had an "oops moment" while performing on a stage, but she handled it well!

Sapna Choudhary doesn't require an introduction, thanks to her live performances and popular dance songs. The actress is well-known in the Bhojpuri film industry and is renowned for her fierce dancing skills.

Sapna recently experienced an oops moment while doing a dancing routine. The talented dancer lost her balance and fell to the stage. She took it nicely and stood up to resume her performance. (WATCH VIDEO)



A video of Sapna falling off the stage has gone viral on social media. She could be seen dancing on a road in the video, while several spectators sat and watched her show.

The Haryanvi dancer displayed her dynamic skills while dressed simply in a green suit. Sapna was dancing when she suddenly bowed down, losing her equilibrium. A few people in the audience were observed laughing, while others shouted for him.

Notably, Sapna Choudhary's performance was just as excellent when she stood up and continued. She handled everything in the circumstance expertly. Many internet users ridiculed Sapna, labelling her performance as "cheap."

Sapna Choudhary, meantime, is well known for her appearances in seasons 11 and 12 of the Salman Khan-hosted reality series Bigg Boss. During the early years of her career, the actress faced several obstacles. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

