    After Anjali Arora's MMS controversy, actress trolled for THIS reason

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    A netizen taunts Anjali Arora, who donned a short white dress in her sexy video, that she has no future in the film industry.

    Anjali Arora, a competitor on "Lock Upp," collaborated with Umar Riaz, a star of Bigg Boss 15, for the music album "Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika 2.0," a reimagined version of the original single from the movie "Josh."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The romantic number's searing chemistry between Anjali and Umar had everyone talking. Arora recently shared a sexy video of herself making the song's sensual moves; she looked stunning in a short white dress. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Anjali Arora's fashionable pictures and dance videos did not win over the cruel trolls who harassed her online. 

    The Kacha Badam girl posted a video on her Instagram account showing off her toned legs while wearing a short white dress. She embellished the video with her song, "Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika 2.0," which featured Aishwarya Rai and Chandrachur Singh.
     

    Image: Anjali Arora/Instagram

    While posing for pictures and going along the street, Anjali looked stunning. She shared the article with the simple caption "Sapno ki pari" and a link to her music.

    While many admirers praised Anjali for her stunning appearance, some followers cruelly mocked her. One angry troll said, "Your only mistake was going to jail since it severely exposed you... You appeared in front of a large audience, and I advise that you pursue an alternative source of income because you have no prospects for business success. "isse bi chote dress dal leti," another person said. Also Read: Video: Urfi Javed dons a black bikini with unique skirt, showing off her curves; is it Yay or Nay?

    Mere Khayalon Ki Mallika 2.0, performed by Nikita Gandhi and Saaj Bhatt, depicted Umar and Anjali as college sweethearts. The song, which Garry Vikhu directed, was made public on September 15 and was well appreciated by listeners. Also Read: Poonam Pandey gets trolled for RACY cleavage revealing photos in jumpsuit

