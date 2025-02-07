Esha Gupta attends Mahakumbh 2025, shares experience after holy dip at Triveni Sangam [PHOTOS]

Esha Gupta visited the Mahakumbh Mela on February 6, 2025, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, and shared her spiritual experience on Instagram.
 

Esha Gupta attends Mahakumbh 2025, shares experience after holy dip at Triveni Sangam [PHOTOS] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 7, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela on February 6, 2025, and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The 'Jannat 2' actress shared pictures from her visit on Instagram, captivating her followers with the spiritual experience.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

One of the photos posted on her Instagram featured Esha alongside the Minister for Export Promotion of Uttar Pradesh, Nandi Gupta, and motivational speaker, Indresh Upadhyay.

Captioning her post, Esha expressed her gratitude, saying, "Divy Kumbh, Bhavy Kumbh #mahakumbh2025" (Divine Kumbh, Grand Kumbh).

As part of her visit, Esha took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati at the Triveni Sangam. The annual event, which draws millions of pilgrims, has become a global attraction this year, with several prominent personalities also joining the crowds.

Among the celebrities at the Kumbh was Chris Martin, the lead singer of the globally popular band Coldplay. Martin, who was in India for a concert, was spotted at the Mela, where he too participated in the sacred ritual.

In addition to celebrities, several public figures are also visiting the Kumbh, including PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, among others.

CM Saini, along with his family, took part in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Reflecting on the experience, the Chief Minister shared his joy on social media, writing, "Today I got the great fortune of taking a bath with my family in the holy confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati at Prayagraj Mahakumbh."

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), continues to be a monumental event, attracting spiritual seekers and tourists from across the world.

The Mela will conclude on Mahashivratri, February 26, 2025. 

