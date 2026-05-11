Actor Esha Deol, launching her design collaboration with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for a villa project, emotionally remembered her late father, Dharmendra. She credited his passion for design and encouragement for giving her the courage to pursue it.

Actor Esha Deol on Monday stepped out in the city for a work event, where she fondly recalled her late dad and icon Dharmendra. Esha has collaborated with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for the design of its marquee Luxury Villa project at Alibaug.

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'Papa's Faith in My Creativity'

Speaking at the event, Esha recalled that her father, Dharmendra, had a deep passion for design and an eye for beautiful spaces. "Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces, and he would always say, 'Lage raho bete, karte raho and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today," she shared.

Remembering the Icon

Dharmendra left for his heavenly abode on November 24, 2025. The actor's demise was mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture. (ANI)