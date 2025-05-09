- Home
Yami Gautam to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Actresses who nailed fierce officer roles on screen
From 'Test Case' to 'Tejas,' Bollywood actresses have portrayed women in uniform with finesse. But which film truly captured the audience's hearts?
| Published : May 09 2025, 05:01 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Yami Gautam
In the 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Yami Gautam played an intelligence officer. The film boasts an 8.2 IMDB rating.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Nimrat Kaur
In 2017's web series 'The Test Case,' Nimrat Kaur played a Captain. The series has an 8.3 IMDB rating.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Diana Penty
In the 2017 film 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran,' Diana Penty played an officer of an Indian intelligence agency. The film holds a 7.6 IMDB rating.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Janhvi Kapoor
In the 2020 film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' Janhvi Kapoor portrayed Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. The film has a 5.5 IMDB rating.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Shamita Shetty
In the 2004 film 'Agnipankh,' Shamita Shetty played an Indian Air Force officer. The film has a 4.8 IMDB rating.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Kangana Ranaut
In the 2023 film 'Tejas,' Kangana Ranaut played an Air Force officer. The film received a 4.3 IMDB rating.
