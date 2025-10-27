Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Haq has sparked attention for its powerful message rooted in faith, justice, and women’s rights. The actor recently urged Muslim audiences to watch the film, calling it a story they would “deeply connect with''.

Emraan Hashmi is a versatile Bollywood actor known for his intense performances and bold film choices. Over the years, he has evolved from a romantic thriller star to a performer celebrated for socially driven and character-rich roles.

He has now urged Muslim audiences to watch his upcoming film Haq, stating that they will “connect with it on a deeper level.” The film, which also stars Yami Gautam, is slated for release on November 7, 2025. According to Hashmi, Haq explores sensitive social and legal themes that continue to hold relevance today.

Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About His Upcoming Movie Haq

Haq is inspired by the historic 1985 Shah Bano case, a turning point that initiated nationwide discussions on personal law, women's rights, and secularism. The case was about divorce, maintenance, and equality of gender among India's Muslims.

Emraan Hashmi is said to play Mohammed Ahmad Khan, the wife's husband, in the movie, showcasing a balanced perspective of religion and law. The plot tries to balance emotional drama and insightful observations on justice and personal rights.

Talking of his character, Emraan Hashmi said that reading the script helped him realize a new perspective on where religion and law meet. He revealed that Haq is putting forward both arguments of the debate. The religious convictions which rule communities and the constitutional values which safeguard equality and justice.

Emraan Hashmi further highlighted that the film is impartial but not biased in its approach, rather it attempts to stay neutral as well as respectful and is "pro-women" in its stance.

Why the Film Matters

Emraan Hashmi’s statement, “Muslims should watch this film,” stems from his belief that Haq speaks directly to issues that many within the community have reflected upon for decades. He described it as a story that challenges viewers to think critically about identity, justice, and reform, while encouraging empathy and understanding.

Aside from its religious or cultural perspective, Haq is framed as a socially aware drama, one that challenges all viewers, of any background, to think about rights, equality, and moral obligation.

As hype builds, Haq seems set to bring with it more than courtroom suspense. It is set to unveil the intricacies of belief and law, challenging communities to rethink ingrained tradition and think forward.