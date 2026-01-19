Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about Haq finding renewed success on OTT platforms after a modest box office run. The actor shared how digital audiences connected strongly with the film’s story and performances.

Emraan Hashmi may feel that his Haq did not create numbers at the box office, but the actor is adamant that the life of the film did not end at the box office. Although it did not fare quite well at the box office, Haq did create curiosity among its audiences due to its superb storyline and layered performances.

Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About Haq’s OTT Success

This is where the film began to breathe again after it went on OTT platforms. In Emraan Hashmi's words, the film garnered an even warmer response online, where viewers appreciated the narrative depth and emotional impact. Good word of mouth and renewed interest kicked in amongst audiences that came across the film later when they had missed it in theatres.

Emraan Hashmi stated, “It feels great! All the love and acknowledgement that comes through a film always feels good. It is a very bold and brave film. Aisi filmein zyadatar hamare desh mein banti nahi hai. So, it feels great when that kind of film gets success and recognition. It is a film that will age well. It might have got average box office numbers. But, in the long run, people won’t remember numbers and figures; it is about the feeling that the film left you with."

“Sometimes films have big box office numbers, but they leave you empty. It is like fast food, you might go and eat it, but it might give you an aching pain in your stomach. But a great meal is a great meal! I think Haq is a great dish served, and after 10–20 years, people will always look back at this landmark case and say, ‘woh film badhiya thi’.'' the actor said.

A Film That Will Age Well

Changing Dynamics of Film Success

The success of Haq on OTT marks an evolution in the cinematic world. The box office figures do not have to be considered any longer in judging a film’s mark. In fact, the birth of the digital platforms opened up other avenues for films to reach their audiences long after their theatrical life.