Actor Emraan Hashmi and ace filmmaker Neeraj Pandey have teamed up for the first time, and that too for Netflix's crime drama 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'. In an interview with ANI, Emraan opened up about collaborating with Neeraj Pandey, sharing what fans can expect from their web series, which is set to be released on January 14.

Emraan on Working with Neeraj Pandey

"We have met many times. We have met many times for some films. Unfortunately, that didn't happen at that time. But as they say, better late than never. It's an interesting show. I'm very happy with the way it has been written, and this is exactly what every actor wants: the opportunity to do something new. We have never seen this world. So that was a bonus for me. It's good that I am getting to work finally with Neeraj," Emraan said.

About 'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web'

Set against the backdrop of airports and international trade routes, the series delves into the world of smuggling, illegal goods, and the relentless efforts of those determined to stop it.

A 'Well-Researched' Show

"It is a very well-searched show. The creators gathered these stories through discussions with various team members, particularly experts. They weaved those insights into interspersed scenes. There is a very new world and novelty in it," Emraan added.

Star Cast

'Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web' also stars Anurag Sinha, Nandish Sandhu, and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others. (ANI)