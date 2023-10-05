Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal starrer goes on floors today

    The shooting of the Mohanlal starrer Empuraan has started in Delhi. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran had already reached Delhi as part of the shooting.

    Empuraan L2E : Mohanlal starrer goes on floors today rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 2:11 PM IST

    Empuraan is a film that Malayali moviegoers have been waiting for since its announcement. The shooting of the film, which was delayed due to the COVID situation, has finally started. The shooting of the film has started in Delhi. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran had already reached Delhi as part of the shooting.

    Prominent trade analysts, including Sreedharan Pillai, have shared the picture of the Pooja shooting on twitter. It is reported that only one day of shooting was in Delhi. After that, the shooting will be in Ladakh for a month. Mohanlal will return to Kerala after completing a day's shooting in Delhi.

     

    The makers of L2E-Empuraan has dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. 

    Actor Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer in 2019. After the film's success, the filmmakers created the second part with the same group of people as the cast and crew.

    The shooting of the film was supposed to begin in August, but an unexpected injury to Prithviraj forced the team to change the plan at the last moment.

    Interestingly, large portions of the highly anticipated action-thriller film would be shot in foreign locations, especially in Russia. The project will also have an extensive schedule at various places in Kerala and other major Indian cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad.

    The film Lucifer was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music is composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave' RKK

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

    Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' teaser to be attached with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' in theaters RKK

    Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' teaser to be attached with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' in theaters

    Cricket Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife osf

    Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife

    Selena Gomez opens up about social media break; HERE is what she said SHG EAI

    Selena Gomez opens up about social media break; HERE is what she said

    Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's missing social media posts spark questions of discontent with promotion plan; READ SHG EAI

    Dhak Dhak: Taapsee Pannu's missing social media posts spark questions of discontent with promotion plan; READ

    Recent Stories

    Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets ATG

    Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave' RKK

    Here's why Bhumi Pednekar called Shehnaaz Gill 'brave'

    Debunking 7 common myths surrounding mental health SHG

    Debunking 7 common myths surrounding mental health

    7 remedies for premature aging in men anr eai

    7 remedies for premature aging in men

    How to remove black heads using home remedies rkn eai

    How to remove black heads using home remedies

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon