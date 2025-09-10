Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a biopic on UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s early life before politics. Inspired by a book and producer Ajay Mengi’s vision the film traces his ashram journey, struggles, rise. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, releases Sept 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is gearing up for the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi', a biographical drama inspired by the biography of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, authored by Shantanu Gupta.

In an interview with ANI, Paresh Rawal spoke about his experience working on the film.



"... I had read Shantanu Gupta's book and found it very engaging. So, when I heard that a film was being made on him, I immediately showed interest. And most importantly, I felt that Ajay bhai is making this film with absolutely no ulterior motive. He isn't seeking an election ticket, government contracts, or land. He is creating this film purely out of love and respect for Yogi ji, and I truly admire that," Paresh Rawal said.

He also shared that he became emotional as he learned a lot about CM Yogi Adityanath during the shoot.

"I had already read a lot about him in books, but seeing the way his journey was portrayed on screen deeply moved me. From his time in the ashram to his disciplined lifestyle, everything left a strong impact on me. I became emotional and deeply inspired, realising that those who follow this path devote themselves to serving the nation," Paresh Rawal, who will be seen as a guru in the film, said.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the film stars Anant Joshi in the lead, alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Sarwar Ahuja in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Ravindra Gautam heaped praise on Paresh Rawal for portraying his role with full dedication.

"He portrayed a deeply internalized character with full dedication and effort. When you witness the depth of such a character, it makes you feel like touching the feet of an artist who can bring it to life so beautifully," Ravindra said.

Actor and MP Dinesh Lal Yadav said the film focuses on the journey of Yogi Adityanath that very few people know about.

"The film we are working on doesn't focus on Yogi ji's life after he became Chief Minister, but on the journey few people know about. Everyone should know how a child born into an ordinary family rose to one of the highest positions in the country. It's a story of his struggles, dedication, and sacrifices. This film is truly inspiring, and I believe everyone should watch it," he said.

On what inspired him to make a film on CM Yogi Adityanath, producer Ajay Mengi shared, "When I read this story and learned about Yogi ji's journey, I understood why he chose this path. His only goal has always been to unite society and put the nation first. For him, the country comes above everything else and that truly inspired me. This story deserves to reach everyone. Every child should know that the nation must come first."



'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' will be released in theatres on September 19. (ANI)



Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.

