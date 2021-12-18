Wait, what? Harry Potter gang to return to screen? This is what ‘Ron Weasley’ has to say

Ever since the cast of ‘Friends’ reunited for a special episode; Potter fans had been waiting to see a similar reunion, and their wish has come true with an episode that will be aired on New year's Day. Speculations regarding the film’s new part have also been doing rounds on social media. Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley has an answer to it.

The reunion special episode of ‘Friends’ is one of the highlights of the year 2021. Since the reunion special episode, fans of the Harry Potter franchise were also looking for something similar. Since November especially, Harry Potter has been seeing a positive buzz around it.

The first instalment of the franchise was released 20 years ago, marking the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. To mark the anniversary, a quiz show Hogwarts Tournament of Houses was held that took fans on a trip down memory lane. HBO Max has already announced a reunion episode with the Harry Potter cast as it did with the iconic show ‘Friends’. A poster of the same was also released, mentioning the episode to telecast on Nee Year’s Day.

Interestingly, the warm reception of the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, a prequel spin-off to the Harry Potter franchise, Warner Bros. have gone on to admit openly that minting money based on wizardry movies stands as one of their top priorities. This, of course, has increased the excitement among Harry Potter fans increasing speculations around a possible return of a new part to the franchise.

Meanwhile, a word has come in from a Harry Potter star himself in regard to the speculated reunion. None other than Rupert Grint, who played the role of ‘Ron Weasley’, addressed the chances of a new instalment in an interview.

He said that the discussions of a possible return to the film started just recently when the first instalment of the franchise completed 20 years of its release, and HBO Max announced a reunion episode too. ‘Ron Weasley’ said that it (the reunion episode) will be a great opportunity to see the entire cast once again and would be a nostalgic moment as well. Rupert Grint further said that it has been over 10 years since they shot the last part of the franchise, adding that the film ended at the right time. But what about the speculations regarding a new instalment to the franchise? About this, he said that he does not know about another part of the film, but he does connect with his role (Ron Weasley) from the movie.

Harry Potter started Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the lead roles. Let us wait and watch if the makers of the film decide to surprise the fans with a new instalment of the film or not.

