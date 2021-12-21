Harry Potter cast Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint reunite for 20th anniversary special [WATCH]

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Stone return back in the trailer of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. Check out the complete trailer of the same right here.

The highly anticipated trailer for the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts has been released HBO Max. It will be streaming on January 1, 2022, and is special as it will be reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Stone, who had essayed the memorable characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the wizarding franchise.

The special cast shall also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch.

The producer is David Heyman, and the four filmmakers are Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates, who directed the eight movies in the series. Talking about Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson said that she feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed. Grint added that he feels it is the perfect time to sit down with everyone and recollect the wonderful memories. Radcliff said that what scared him the most after the franchise got over was the implication that the most meaning thing in our life was done, and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and being like, it wasn't, though.

Ralph Fiennes, who essays the main antagonist as Lord Voldemort, said that it was her sister who had helped her make the decision to agree to the role. As the three trio of good friends talk in the Gryffindor common room, Emma says, "When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer." Rupert Grint adds, "It's a strong bond that we'll always have. We're family. And we will always be part of each other's life."

