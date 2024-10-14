Elvish Yadav REACTS to trolling after appearing in video with Natasa Stankovic [WATCH]

Elvish Yadav responded to the trolling he faced for his appearance in a video with Natasa Stankovic by expressing his views on X

Natasa Stankovic, the former wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, recently attracted significant attention after posting a viral Instagram reel featuring YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Following this, the two were seen together at the Mumbai airport, igniting a flurry of reactions on social media. Both Stankovic and Yadav faced trolling as a result of their appearance.

In response to the backlash, Yadav addressed a supportive tweet that highlighted the illogical nature of the trolling. The tweet pointed out that Stankovic and Yadav had collaborated on a music video, emphasizing the lack of logic and decency in the negative comments. Yadav retweeted the message, noting that the trolling inadvertently provided him with free publicity.

While it remains uncertain whether Stankovic and Yadav will collaborate on any future projects, their viral video featured the pair enjoying a romantic stroll on the beach, with their chemistry evident. Stankovic is promoting her song "Tere Krke," marking her first project since her separation from Pandya, while Yadav is set to appear as a leader in the upcoming season of Roadies.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri shares dreamy photos in yellow saree; serves inspiration for Diwali 2024 [PICTURES]

Earlier this year, Stankovic and Pandya announced their separation via social media in July after months of speculation regarding their relationship status. They stated their decision to part ways was mutual, acknowledging that they could not make their relationship work. Despite their split, the couple continues to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Latest Videos