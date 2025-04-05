IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG defeated MI by 12 runs?

Sports
Mitchell Marsh took Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack to the cleaners as he played a fiery innings of 60 off 31 balls, giving Lucknow Super Giants a solid start.
After playing as a second fiddle to Marsh, Aiden Markram accelerated his innings and scored 53 off 38 balls and formed a crucial 51-run stand for the 4th wicket with Ayush Badoni.
LSG skipper Rishabh Pant’s poor run of form continued as he was dismissed cheaply for 2 runs.
Crucial innings from Ayush Badoni (30) and David Miller (27) took LSG past 200-run mark eventually posting a total of 204/8 in 20 overs.
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya picked his maiden fifer in his IPL career and registered the figures of 5/36 at an economy rate of 9 in four overs.
Chasing a 201-run target, Mumbai Indians lose openers in Will Jacks (5) and Ryan Rickelton (10) early, dismissed by Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur, respectively.
After the fall of openers, Naman Dhir took charge of MI’s run-chase and accelerated the innings in power while playing a knock of 46 off 24 balls.
Suryakumar Yadav was shouldering the responsibility of chasing down 204-run target for MI and played a fighting innings of 67 off 43 balls.
Tilak Varma (25 off 23 balls) struggled to get going with his innings, forcing MI management to retire him out in the 19th over of the chase.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya (28* off 16 balls) tried to pull off the 204 chase despite needing 22 off 6 balls, but eventually fell 13 runs short of the target.
Brilliant fielding and bowling efforts by Lucknow Super Giants gave a really hard time to Mumbai Indians’ middle-order, ultimately securing 12-run victory at home.
Mumbai Indians have secured only one win at home, while losing three away matches of the season so far.
