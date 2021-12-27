  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

    Ekta Kapoor is on cloud nine as her name has come on the list of Variety 500. Read to know all details related to the same right here. The other top influencers from the nation include Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani to name a few.

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ekta Kapoor is happy as she has been featured on Variety500. She got featured on the list of 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. She took to her Instagram handle to share about the excitement and also thanked Variety for including her in this honour. She said that she is overwhelmed by sharing this space with such a prolific list. She also congratulated Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani, Kalanithi Maran, Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan.   
        
    Her own OTT platform ALTBalaji that had got featured in the post list of India's 100 most admired brands 2020, and in the last year, Balaji Telefilms alone was responsible for creating more than 800 hours of TV. She joined some of the most influential names in the world who left a creative and a commercial imprint in the entertainment industry.

     Ekta has been an innovator and someone who believed in taking risks. The other top influencers from the nation include Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani, Aamir Khan, Ronnie Screwvala, Kishore Lulla, Sidharth Roy Kapur, and Kalanithi Maran. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

    Ekta who has been a partner and the managing director of Balaji Telefilms, was among the nine candidates selected. The introduction of Ekta on the site of Variety says that she is responsible for the creative direction of its TV shows and movies; Kapoor has helped Balaji Telefilms become one of the largest content producers in South Asia.  

    Also read: Ekta Kapoor Diwali party: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy and more arrive in style

    Further, the post read that the pandemic has caused a major hiatus for the company: Movies such as Pagglait and Dolly Kitty debuted on Netflix rather than opening in cinemas. But Balaji Telefilms is now back on track with five movies in the pipeline for 2022. It just announced a slate of 30 titles for the coming year, adding to the 83 shows currently streaming on the platform. 

    Also read: Ekta Kapoor's this piece of jewellery helps her fight against 'EVIL'

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches see pics drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside SCJ

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Spider Man No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Navot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Navot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration for PM Modi annual event to begin from December 28 gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Registration for PM Modi's annual event to begin from December 28

    Kerala Uttarakhand impose night curfew as Omicron cases continue to rise gcw

    Kerala, Uttarakhand impose night curfew as Omicron cases continue to rise

    Income Tax returns: Centre mulling extension of December 31 deadline by 10 days

    Income Tax returns: Centre mulling extension of December 31 deadline by 10 days?

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon