Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

Ekta Kapoor is on cloud nine as her name has come on the list of Variety 500. Read to know all details related to the same right here. The other top influencers from the nation include Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani to name a few.

Ekta Kapoor is happy as she has been featured on Variety500. She got featured on the list of 500 most influential business leaders shaping the global media industry. She took to her Instagram handle to share about the excitement and also thanked Variety for including her in this honour. She said that she is overwhelmed by sharing this space with such a prolific list. She also congratulated Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani, Kalanithi Maran, Shivani Pandya Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aamir Khan.



Her own OTT platform ALTBalaji that had got featured in the post list of India's 100 most admired brands 2020, and in the last year, Balaji Telefilms alone was responsible for creating more than 800 hours of TV. She joined some of the most influential names in the world who left a creative and a commercial imprint in the entertainment industry.

Ekta has been an innovator and someone who believed in taking risks. The other top influencers from the nation include Akshay Kumar, Mukesh Ambani, Aamir Khan, Ronnie Screwvala, Kishore Lulla, Sidharth Roy Kapur, and Kalanithi Maran.

Ekta who has been a partner and the managing director of Balaji Telefilms, was among the nine candidates selected. The introduction of Ekta on the site of Variety says that she is responsible for the creative direction of its TV shows and movies; Kapoor has helped Balaji Telefilms become one of the largest content producers in South Asia.

Further, the post read that the pandemic has caused a major hiatus for the company: Movies such as Pagglait and Dolly Kitty debuted on Netflix rather than opening in cinemas. But Balaji Telefilms is now back on track with five movies in the pipeline for 2022. It just announced a slate of 30 titles for the coming year, adding to the 83 shows currently streaming on the platform.

