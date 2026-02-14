On Valentine's Day, the makers of 'Ek Din' unveiled a poster featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in a romantic winter setting. The film marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut and Junaid Khan's third lead role. It is set to release on May 1, 2026.

'Ek Din' Valentine's Day Poster

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer ' Ek Din' unveiled a cute poster of the film.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the poster, Sai Pallavi is seen holding a muffin, seemingly to wish Junaid. The two share an adorable gaze filled with warmth and sweetness.

Set against a warm, romantic winter setting, the poster shows Junaid and Sai's characters walking side-by-side on a snow-covered street, smiling softly. Both dressed in cosy winter clothes, the poster evokes the feeling of being lost in their own world.

Film Details and Release Date

'Ek Din' is set to arrive as Junaid Khan's third major project in a leading role, while Sai Pallavi will make her Bollywood debut with the same.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, 'Ek Din' is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. The film is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The music is composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil.

'Ek Din' will hit theatres on May 1, 2026. (ANI)