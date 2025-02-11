Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Riyan Parag, Tushar Deshpande in RR jersey featuring Shane Warne's name (WATCH)

Amid his India Mathematics tour, Ed Sheeran decided to take a small break and engaged in a fun batting session with  Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande.

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 2:48 PM IST

Renowned British singer Ed Sheeran had a fun cricket session with Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande in Shillong, Meghalaya on Tuesday, February. Ed Sheeran is currently on India’s Mathematics tour for five days and recently finished his concert in Kolkata before heading to Delhi for his next performance. 

Amid his India tour, Ed Sheeran decided to take a small break and engaged in a fun batting session with Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande. The 33-year-old is a big cricket fan and was involved in interviews in ‘Breakfast with Champions’ with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma last year. Since the legendary British singer is in India, he decided to have a cricket session with the Rajasthan Royals players. 

Also read: Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Ed Sheeran can be presented with Rajasthan Royals with legend late. Shane Warne’s name on the back by Riyan Parag and Tushar Despande. The British singer tried to hit some balls, with Parag can be heard saying ‘he has got a good swing. I’m pleasantly surprised’. After the fun cricket session, Ed Sheeran gave the Ipswich Town football jersey to Parag and Deshpande. 

Watch: Ed Sheeran playing cricket with RR players 

Ed Sheeran began his India Tour in Pune on January 30 and his last performance will be in Delhi on February 15. Ahead of his Pune concert, the legendary British singer Ed Sheeran met the England players before the fourth T20I against India. The meeting took place backstage at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. 

Before the India’s Mathematics Tour, Ed Sheeran visited the country in the past as well. Last year, the 33-year-old electrified the crowd with his performance alongside Diljit Dosanjh at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai last year. In 2017, Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai as part of Asia’s Divide Tour, enthralling  fans with his soulful renditions of hits like Shape of You and Perfect. Ed Sheeran has a huge fan following in India and his visit to India has once again created the buzz among music fans. 

Ed Sheeran and Shane Warne’s connection

Shane Warne was one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game of cricket, picking 999 wickets across two formats of the game. The legendary bowler is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 708 wickets. In 2022, the cricketing world went into complete shock after the news of Shane Warner’s death spread like wildfire. Warne passed away at the age of 52 due to a heart attack while holidaying with his friends in Thailand. 

Warne’s demise affected many fans, one of them was Ed Sheeran. Speaking about Australian cricket legend, Ed Sheeran said, “Shane was an incredible human to me and everyone he met. He gave so much of his time, energy, and love. He was truly a great person.” 

During his concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2023, Ed Sheeran paid a special tribute to Shane Warne, celebrating his life and legacy. MCG was his home ground, while playing for Victoria cricket team. 

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their maiden IPL title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.  

Also read: Babar Azam's 'lost phone' prank EXPOSED! Fans remind Pakistan star's 'lost form' amid marketing stunt (WATCH)

