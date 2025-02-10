Babar Azam's 'lost phone' prank EXPOSED! Fans remind Pakistan star's 'lost form' amid marketing stunt (WATCH)

Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam, who has for sometime now faced flak for his poor batting form, became the center of a marketing stunt that sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam, who has for sometime now faced flak for his poor batting form, became the center of a marketing stunt that sparked mixed reactions among fans. On February 6, Babar took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, claiming he had lost his phone and all contacts. The cryptic post triggered widespread speculation, with some fans convinced it was a publicity gimmick, while others took it seriously.

The mystery was on Monday (February 10) when Babar revealed it was all part of an advertisement for Ufone 4G. In the ad, the cricketer is seen embarking on a comical search for his phone with fans from different backgrounds. The ad culminates with Babar explaining the phone’s features, particularly its vast data capabilities, leaving fans amused yet divided over the stunt.

WATCH: Babar Azam's 'lost phone' prank exposed

However, the prank didn’t land well with everyone. While many appreciated the creativity behind the campaign, others were quick to remind Babar of his “lost form” on the field. The timing of the gimmick drew criticism as Babar struggled in Pakistan’s opening Tri-series game against New Zealand, failing to make an impact as an opener. With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, fans are growing increasingly concerned about his performances, urging the star batter to focus on regaining his form.

The stunt also drew comparisons to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s 2023 marketing campaign for Vivo, where a similar “lost phone” narrative was used to create buzz. While Babar’s effort drew significant attention, the backlash highlighted fans' heightened expectations for their cricketing icon.

"Babar you found your phone, but what about your form?" wrote one fan in response to the ad.

Another fan said, "Man is concerned about everything except his performance."

Babar Azam is set to return to action on Wednesday, February 12, when Pakistan takes on South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Pakistan fans hope the star batter can move past the marketing distractions and deliver on the field.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Babar Azam's 'lost phone' drama

