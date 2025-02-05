Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser introduces the iconic team in a retrofuturistic world. The film, releasing in July, features emotional moments and thrilling action.

The much-awaited teaser for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' has finally been released, reported Deadline. Marvel Studios, on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser, giving fans their proper look at the upcoming film, which is set to hit theatres in July this year.

The teaser introduces fans to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. It opens with Reed Richards and Sue Storm walking a guest through their headquarters at the Baxter Building, while H.E.R.B.I.E. and The Thing prepare a meal.

A key moment in the trailer features an emotional exchange between Reed and Sue about their past and future.

"Before we went up the first time," Reed tells Sue, "you couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire."

"Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family," responds Sue in the trailer.

Take a look

Other glimpses include Johnny Storm flying into outer space without a spacesuit, clouds of fire over Manhattan, and John Malkovich in a mysterious role.

The movie is set in an alternate 1960s and was filmed overseas from July to November 2024. The cast also includes Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (a version of Silver Surfer), Paul Walter-Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and written by Ric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Kevin Feige is producing for Marvel Studios.

ALSO READ War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Latest Videos