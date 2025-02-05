Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser introduces the iconic team in a retrofuturistic world. The film, releasing in July, features emotional moments and thrilling action.
 

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 8:50 AM IST

The much-awaited teaser for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' has finally been released, reported Deadline. Marvel Studios, on Tuesday, unveiled the teaser, giving fans their proper look at the upcoming film, which is set to hit theatres in July this year.

The teaser introduces fans to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. It opens with Reed Richards and Sue Storm walking a guest through their headquarters at the Baxter Building, while H.E.R.B.I.E. and The Thing prepare a meal.

A key moment in the trailer features an emotional exchange between Reed and Sue about their past and future.

"Before we went up the first time," Reed tells Sue, "you couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire."

"Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family," responds Sue in the trailer.
Take a look

Other glimpses include Johnny Storm flying into outer space without a spacesuit, clouds of fire over Manhattan, and John Malkovich in a mysterious role.

The movie is set in an alternate 1960s and was filmed overseas from July to November 2024. The cast also includes Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (a version of Silver Surfer), Paul Walter-Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and written by Ric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Kevin Feige is producing for Marvel Studios.

ALSO READ War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khakee The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama ATG

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Bengali superstars Prosenjit, Jeet come together for action-packed drama

Kim Kardashian net worth: Billionaire mogul's empire, lavish lifestyle luxury assets

Kim Kardashian net worth: Billionaire mogul’s empire, lavish lifestyle luxury assets

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

Georgina Rodriguez NET WORTH: Know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend's income, wealth, luxury lifestyle

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on ATG

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian-American 'Grammy' award winner Chandrika Tandon; Read on

World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment" RBA

World Cancer Day: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Emraan Hashmi advocate for "timely treatment"

Recent Stories

Kerala ambulance lorry crash in kollam kottarakkara claims two lives injures seven anr

Kerala: Ambulance-lorry crash in Kottarakkara claims two lives, injures seven

War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role Full storyline- REVEALED; Read on NTI

War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here's what we know NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here’s what we know

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections anr

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections

Why Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor broke up: Here's the full story NTI

Why Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor broke up: Here's the full story

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon