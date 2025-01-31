Ed Sheeran begins 6-city India tour in Pune, thanks fans for warm reception [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran started his 6-city India tour in Pune, thanking fans. He will perform next in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR.
 

Ed Sheeran begins 6-city India tour in Pune, thanks fans for warm reception [WATCH] NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kick-started his 6-city India tour with a mesmerizing performance in Pune. Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai, and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time. 

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour. The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live,

Ed Sheeran will next perform in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR. 

Taylor Swift earns 6 Grammy nominations, set to present at 67th awards ceremony; Read on

