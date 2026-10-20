On the occasion of Vijayadashami, members of the Indian film industry, including Anil Kapoor, Allu Arjun, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, extended heartfelt greetings, highlighting the festival's message of truth and righteousness on social media.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, members of the Indian film industry extended their heartfelt greetings, highlighting the festival's message of truth and righteousness. In a post on X, veteran actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Dussehra." Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Dussehra!". Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "A reminder that good will always triumph over evil. Happy Dussehra."

Neha Sharma's Dussehra post read, "May the victory of good over evil fill your home with light, your heart with peace, and your days with hope. Have a joyful Dussehra. #HappyDussehra."

May the victory of good over evil fill your home with light, your heart with peace, and your days with hope. Have a joyful Dussehra. #HappyDussehra https://t.co/4ijVtUjaEo — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 20, 2026

PM Modi wishes citizens on Vijayadashami

Earlier, as India's festive fervour is felt across the country on the occassion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of the country on the occassion, calling for everyone's happiness, prosperity and success. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt greetings of Vijayadashami to you all. May this festival of victory, filled with joy and faith, imbue everyone's resolve with renewed strength. May every life be enriched with happiness, prosperity, and success—this is my sincere wish.”

A reminder to overcome negativity

The festival also serves as a reminder to overcome negativity and work towards eliminating social evils, including addiction, caste-based discrimination and the dowry system. (ANI)