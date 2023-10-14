Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser

    Similar reports captivated everyone's attention earlier this week, when Shah Rukh Khan emphasised that Dunki will not be postponed.

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Following concerns that Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki may be delayed, it has finally been confirmed that the film would be released on Christmas Day 2023 and will not be postponed. On Friday night, trade expert Taran Adarsh disclosed on his X (previously known as Twitter account) that Dunki will not be delayed. He also stated that Rajkumar Hirani's directorial teaser will be out shortly.

    “SRK – ‘DUNKI’ NOT POSTPONED… Yes, #Dunki is arriving on #Christmas2023… #DunkiTeaser releasing soon! #SRK #RajkumarHirani,” Taran Adarsh wrote.

    For the unversed, on Friday, several reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki will not hit theatres on December 22 to avoid clash with Prabhas’ much-awaited movie Salaar. Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan’s #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas’ #Salaar to get a SOLO record release.”

     

    This is not the first time that news of Dunki's postponement has made headlines. Earlier this year, similar rumours drew widespread attention, prompting Shah Rukh Khan to clarify, saying, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind." Pathaan was present. God has been much kind to Jawan. I often say that we began on Republic Day (January 26). Today is a lucky day. Jawan was released on Janmashtami. We'll bring you Dunki for Christmas. National integration is my top priority. And it needs to be Eid whenever my film is out. I'm putting in a lot of effort. I'm working harder than I have in the previous 29 years. And I will work hard, inshallah. I now get thrilled when others watch films and receive satisfaction from them."

    Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, who co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
