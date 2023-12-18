Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki' REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this

    Dunki First Movie Review: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to win his fans' and audiences' hearts once again with his performance as Hardy in the Rajkumar Hirani film. Read what critics have to say about the movie 

    Dunki has piqued the interest of Shah Rukh Khan fans. Rajkumar Hirani's picture promises to be an emotional roller coaster filled with humour, action, and adventure. Hardy, played by Shah Rukh Khan, embarks on a perilous voyage to a strange continent. Manu, his lady love, is played by Taapsee Pannu. 

    The year 2023 has been one of the most successful in Bollywood history. With Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, and Gadar 2, we have four Rs 500 crore plus hits. All eyes are now on Dunki. People feel Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will powerfully influence the box office.

    Now, film industry analyst and producer Girish Johar has stated that Dunki is for Shah Rukh Khan's traditional fan base. If Pathaan and Jawan were more geared towards men, Dunki is geared towards ladies. He claims that Dunki would resonate with any woman who has ever felt mistreated or abandoned. Dunki's firm will be led by women, according to Johar.

    Twitter Handle Movie Hub, which is based in Australia, has reviewed the film. The platform has given the SRK-starrer a five-star rating. Not just that, it said that the movie will go down in the history of Indian cinema. Khan, as per the review, has outdone himself and overall the film is a masterpiece of storytelling. 

    Dunki's review reads, "Insider Reports: 5 ⭐️ #Dunki is a masterpiece of storytelling from #Rajkumarhirani. Indian cinema has never seen before the way Raj sir has made this movie. #ShahRuhKhan outperforms himself as an actor to give his best acting in this movie. 1st half is all about the Journey of DUNKI to London. It connects you very much deeply with the characters and story, comedy, romance, love & friendship. 2nd half is the main movie where it will make you cry deeply and it hasn’t been exposed in any promotional video. This will be historical in Indian Cinema."

    This may mean that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have something extremely spectacular in store for fans. Vicky Kaushal also has a significant part in the film.

    About Dunki:
    'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Jyoti Subash providing supporting performances. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon collaborated on the screenplay.

