Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dunki: Mukesh Chhabra raves about Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's unbeatable collaboration; Read

    Casting director Mukesh Chhabra praises the Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani collaboration in "Dunki," calling it an unmatched combination, while also lauding Hirani's mentoring as an "institution" in the film industry. The highly anticipated film is set to release during the Christmas weekend and features Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal along with Shah Rukh Khan himself

    Dunki Mukesh Chhabra raves about Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's unbeatable collaboration; Read ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 9:15 AM IST

    Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently shared his thoughts on the highly anticipated project "Dunki," featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and directed by the talented Rajkumar Hirani. During an interview with Humans of Bombay, Chhabra expressed his enthusiasm for the film and its potential impact. He described it as a significant moment in his career, as it marked his third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan after "PK" and "Sanju," having also worked together on various advertisements.

    Chhabra underscored the significance of Rajkumar Hirani's involvement in the project, especially after Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant comeback with the action-packed successes of "Pathaan" and "Jawan" following a five-year hiatus. Fans continue to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying performances in these films even months after their release.

    The casting director couldn't contain his excitement about "Dunki," and he shared, "Voh aisi film hai ki voh kahaani aapke sabke gharon main dil main aise bas jayegi that you will only talk about that film for the next 10 years" (It is such a story that would find a place in your heart, and you would talk about it for the next 10 years). He described it as a beautiful and captivating story, emphasizing that the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani was unparalleled in the film industry.

    ALSO READ:Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ

    Chhabra went on to say, "I don’t think there can be any greater combination than this, not in the film industry, at least. Dono apne game main top pe hain. Dono ek saath aa rahe hain toh kamaal ki baat hai" (Both of them are on top of their games. Both are coming together, so it would really be great)."

    In addition to his praise for the film and the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Mukesh Chhabra also expressed his deep respect for Hirani. Referring to the director as an institution, he remarked, "Raju sir ke saath kaam karna ek poora film school hai. Ek institute hain voh. Aapko itna seekhne ko milta hai unse ki aapko kisi film school main jaane ki zaroorat hai. Voh apne aap main poore school hain" (Working with Raju sir is like a film school. He is an institution. You get to learn so much from him that you don’t have to go to any film school. He is a complete school in himself).

    Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in "Dunki" is scheduled for release during the Christmas weekend. The film also features acclaimed actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, making it one of the most highly anticipated releases in the upcoming year.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 9:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri ATG

    Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri

    The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds film's latest song 'Sunoh;' says "This is so quaint..." SHG

    The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds film's latest song 'Sunoh;' says "This is so quaint..."

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ vma

    Has Anil Kapoor's Instagram account got 'hacked'? Actor's posts and display picture removed - READ

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, cries recalling jail experiences

    Bigg Boss 17: Show conducts individual press conference for Jigna Vora, all you need to know about her case

    Recent Stories

    Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri ATG

    Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri

    Gaganyaan mission update: Anomaly put on hold ISRO's first test flight

    Gaganyaan mission update: Anomaly puts on hold ISRO's first test flight

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 romantic movies of Yash Chopra ATG

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 romantic movies of Yash Chopra

    Kerala news live october 21 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Swimming coach from Kerala dies after falling into pool in Bengaluru

    Poor Mumbai air quality: BMC threatens to shut construction projects

    Poor Mumbai air quality: BMC threatens to shut construction projects

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon