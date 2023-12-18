'Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

The imminent release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is generating immense anticipation, stirring excitement among fervent fans. With each passing day, the eagerness builds, as audiences eagerly await to watch it on the big screen. As the release draws near, promotional efforts for Dunki are reaching a zenith. In a recent display of grandeur, Shah Rukh Khan graced 'The Vox Cinema' and Global Village in Dubai, where a spectacular event unfolded, drawing in a staggering 100,000 enthusiastic fans. This marked a pivotal moment in the film's promotional campaign, heightening the buzz surrounding Dunki.

Elevating the excitement surrounding Dunki, the creators have now unveiled a special surprise for fans—Dunki Diaries. This exclusive diary is a promised repository of cherished memories, laughter, and poignant moments, providing an intimate peek into the world of Dunki. The trio central to the film—Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Taapsee Pannu—converged for Dunki Diaries, offering not only intriguing insights into the highly anticipated film but also showcasing the dynamic chemistry and friendship that is bound to captivate audiences.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, each character brought to life by exceptionally talented actors such as Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan. A collaborative venture between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, this cinematic presentation is steered by the creative minds of Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the screenplay promises a cinematic feast. Set for release in December 2023, Dunki is poised to captivate audiences with its distinctive narrative and stellar cast.

