Dunki: Comedian Vishnu Kaushal pens heartfelt note; shares experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan

Vishnu Kaushal, a popular comedian, recently realized a dream shared by many – sharing screen time with the global megastar, Shah Rukh Khan. The opportunity came to fruition in "Dunki," and Vishnu Kaushal couldn't contain his excitement, expressing it through a heartfelt note.

As the highly anticipated movie made its worldwide debut on December 21, Vishnu Kaushal took to social media to share his emotions and a glimpse of his moments from the film. The comedian posted a picture holding the clapboard featuring the film's name, followed by visuals of him alongside SRK in the movie. Another photo showcased him with the renowned director Rajkumar Hirani, and the name of his character, 'Gulab,' written on a piece of paper stuck to a vanity van.

In his emotional note, Vishnu Kaushal shared, “We, you & I made our little BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with @iamsrk in a @hirani.rajkumar film. WHO WOULD’VE THOUGHT I’D BE WRITING THIS?? This is way beyond my capacity to dream." He expressed gratitude and privilege in being part of a movie that features not only Shah Rukh Khan but also stars like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani.

Acknowledging the support from his fans throughout his 9-year journey, Kaushal added, “And to you, who’ve cheered for me the loudest or loved me silently, you who’ve been on this 9-year journey with me- no amount of gratitude and affection can express my sheer love for you my dear peaches."

Kaushal humorously mentioned, "I have written a couple of jokes as the caption, feel free to add: this wasn’t planned or expected but I am so glad it happened (just like my brother @govinuts). I think I have peaked, don’t expect more from me."

He concluded his note urging everyone to watch 'Dunki' and create a ruckus in the theaters during his 10-minute role. Speculations are circulating that the film might achieve an impressive opening day collection of Rs 30 crore.